As part of National Log Homes Month, conveniently kicking off in unison with the Fourth of July, it seems only fitting to take a look at the nostalgia and patriotic side of log home design. Scroll below to see some of our favorite patriotic spaces!
Landscaping Inspired by the Land of the Free
The landscaping leading up to this elegant Montana log home feels true to its environment and eye-catching at the same time. Container gardens of bright red paired with the American flag flying high make for a subtle, summery welcome. See more of this home here
A New Take on the Front Porch Flag
Home and Photo: Courtesy of Real Log Homes
/ Photo: by GBH Photography
Talk about "sea to shining sea." This log home takes inspiration from cabins in California, though it's situated in scenic New Hampshire. See more of this home here.
This Porch With a Pop of Patriotism
Petite flags in a bright-red floral arrangement are all you need to make a statement. Though the red trim on this North Carolina log home doesn't hurt either! See more of this home here
This Cabin Set for a Celebration
Photo: Tom Harper
With its whimsical bunting, a crafty wreath, and the American flag hoisted up high, there's no mistaking this is THE cabin to be at for the Fourth. See more of this home here.
A Perfectly Patriotic Porch
Photo: Roger Wade
Planters of bright red geraniums paired with a flag hung right by the front door make this Ohio porch unmistakably all-American. See more of this home here.
A Reading Nook Decked out in Red, White and Blue
Photo: JK Lawrence
A Cabin With a Claim to History
At first glance, may notice this cabin is certainly charming, and suspect that it has a history of its own, but this cabin is in fact the oldest in America. And it was for sale last year! See more of this home here.
