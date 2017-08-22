Have Pets? Install a Dutch Door for Instant Charm

Photo by Vintage Doors
If you’re on the hunt to create a kid-friendly, pet-friendly environment, a Dutch door, like the one below from family-owned-and-operated Vintage Doors, is the way to go. See also A Guide to Picking Doors
Not only does it boast oodles of old-fashioned charm, it’s also a practical feature if your log home’s locale enjoys several months of perfect temperatures — just open the top panel and leave the bottom shut. In comes the fresh air — and in stays Junior, Rover or whomever. When the weather is not so perfect, this door is tight. Both halves close (and lock) against first-rate weather strips for a super-snug seal.
Vintage Doors’ solid-wood Dutch doors come in an array of styles, from a traditional barn
-style “X” to classic raised panels to Mission style. Glass inserts also are available, and each door is handcrafted to your home’s specifications. Visit vintagedoors.com for pricing information and a downloadable design sheet.