DIY: How to Fix a Log with Interior Rot

Sometimes, the surface of a log looks OK, but there’s rot lurking within. Once logs have decayed to this extent, the only way to fix them (other than pricey replacement) is to hollow it out and fill the cavity with an epoxy filler. If you’ve found yourself with this predicament, here’s how to tackle it.
1: First slice off the butt end of the log and save it for later, if possible. Then remove all loose, rotted wood. (Items inserted into this log show the size and scope of the repair.) Then apply a borate solution and let it dry. Follow with consolidator, a liquid epoxy that hardens soft wood and gives epoxy putty something to bond to.
Photos by Perma-Chink
