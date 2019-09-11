This Book is a Must-Read for Cabin Style Lovers

Cabin Style

“In cabin style, interiors and exteriors work together to comprise one harmonious whole. Whether the expression is modern-leaning or a more literal reference to regional history, the result is the same: buildings that seem to belong.”

This quote, taken from “Cabin Style” by Chase Reynolds Ewald, is the perfect summation of not only what the homes in this new release have in common, but also a philosophy that we here at Log Home Living have been endorsing for decades: Rustic log and timber homes grace the land on which they sit; they don’t impose themselves upon it.

In the pages that follow, 15 exquisite homes ranging from a quaint Arkansas cabin to a modern-rustic chalet are artfully photographed by Ewald’s collaborator, Audrey Hall, and carefully chronicled through the author’s prose. Some are classic tributes to the rugged beauty of wood. Others are infused with vibrant color palettes and unexpected patterns, showcasing the diversity of log, timber and stone house design. There’s even a full-round log cabin with an interior that’s completely whitewashed, and another boasting an exterior that’s stained jet black — both bring a highly modern approach to a very traditional log motif.

Combined, this inspirational collection is flush with drool-worthy design and decor ideas that are sure to fuel your own log home plans, because in a log home … anything is possible.

By Chase Reynolds EwaldPhotos by Audrey Hall