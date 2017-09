Building a Hybrid Home? Our 5 Design Tips to Get You Started

Photo by Rocky Mountain Log Homes





1. Include Large Windows in your Hybrid Home

2. Incorporate Stone into Your Design

3. Add Some Hybrid Charm

4. Stay Traditional with Timber Frames

5. Keep a Low Profile

Walls of windows are a log home staple, but this majestic home takes it to a whole new level. Huge panes of crystal clear glazing create a seamless transition between indoors and out.Photo by Kari NeumannForget stone columns — this hybrid stunner boasts massive interior rock walls! The varying shades of fieldstone accentuate the tones of the wood flooring , the home’s random-width square log walls and the timber accents.See also A Hybrid Log Home in Wisconsin Photo by Natural Element HomesStraight from a storybook, this house masterfully employs an array materials, and the result is nothing short of charming. Steeply pitched rooflines set the stage for cedar shakes, board-and-batten and stone, capped off by dramatic log trusses.Photo by Arrow Timber FramingAdding timber frame elements to a log home is one of the most natural of all hybrid designs Photo by Arrow Timber FramingOutside, the home pictured above is long and lean. The blonde tones of the timber-framed entry create vivid contrast against the medium-brown of the vertical log walls. Barn-red carriage-style garage doors add a colorful punch.See also A Texas Log-and-Stone Hybrid Homestead