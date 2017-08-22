Building a Hybrid Home? Our 5 Design Tips to Get You Started

🔍
One of the best things about log construction is how great it looks with other materials. From wood to stone, these 5 hybrid home design tips will help blend them flawlessly.


Photo by Rocky Mountain Log Homes

1. Include Large Windows in your Hybrid Home

Walls of windows are a log home staple, but this majestic home takes it to a whole new level. Huge panes of crystal clear glazing create a seamless transition between indoors and out.

Photo by Kari Neumann

2. Incorporate Stone into Your Design


Forget stone columns — this hybrid stunner boasts massive interior rock walls! The varying shades of fieldstone accentuate the tones of the wood flooring, the home’s random-width square log walls and the timber accents.

Photo by Natural Element Homes

3. Add Some Hybrid Charm

Straight from a storybook, this house masterfully employs an array materials, and the result is nothing short of charming. Steeply pitched rooflines set the stage for cedar shakes, board-and-batten and stone, capped off by dramatic log trusses.

Photo by Arrow Timber Framing

4. Stay Traditional with Timber Frames

Adding timber frame elements to a log home is one of the most natural of all hybrid designs.

Photo by Arrow Timber Framing

5. Keep a Low Profile

Outside, the home pictured above is long and lean. The blonde tones of the timber-framed entry create vivid contrast against the medium-brown of the vertical log walls. Barn-red carriage-style garage doors add a colorful punch.

