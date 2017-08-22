Building a Hybrid Home? Our 5 Design Tips to Get You Started

Photo by Rocky Mountain Log Homes
1. Include Large Windows in your Hybrid Home
Walls of windows
are a log home staple, but this majestic home takes it to a whole new level. Huge panes of crystal clear glazing create a seamless transition between indoors and out. Photo by Kari Neumann
2. Incorporate Stone into Your Design
Forget stone columns — this hybrid stunner boasts massive interior rock walls! The varying shades of fieldstone accentuate the tones of the wood flooring
, the home’s random-width square log walls and the timber accents. See also A Hybrid Log Home in Wisconsin Photo by Natural Element Homes
3. Add Some Hybrid Charm
Straight from a storybook, this house masterfully employs an array materials, and the result is nothing short of charming. Steeply pitched rooflines set the stage for cedar shakes, board-and-batten and stone, capped off by dramatic log trusses. Photo by Arrow Timber Framing
4. Stay Traditional with Timber Frames
Adding timber frame elements to a log home is one of the most natural of all hybrid designs
. Photo by Arrow Timber Framing
5. Keep a Low Profile
Outside, the home pictured above is long and lean. The blonde tones of the timber-framed entry create vivid contrast against the medium-brown of the vertical log walls. Barn-red carriage-style garage doors add a colorful punch. See also A Texas Log-and-Stone Hybrid Homestead