6 Amazing Places to Dine and Shop in Montana

If you're road-tripping through Montana, you have to stop at these 6 places to dine and shop during your trip.
1. Log Cabin Café
106 US Highway 212
Silver Gate, MT 59081
406-838-2367
thelogcabincafe.com
Located just north of Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley, this 80-year-old staple features savory home cooking for hungry explorers seeking to fuel their wilderness adventures. Start your day off right with the secret recipe to the perfect pancakes that they’ve “guarded with their life” and top them with succulent organic blueberries when they’re in season.