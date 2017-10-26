5 Structural Design Details to Incorporate

If a log shell is like a finely tailored suit or a custom-designed dress, then a home's architectural details are the jewelry that really polishes if off. Try these 5 structural design detail gems on for size.
Rather than simply having a table out in the open, a bricked archway defines the home’s breakfast nook. To tie it all together, a smaller built-in shelving unit mirrors the look.
See also How to Get the Perfect Log Home Design For You
Yes! Please send me a FREE trial issue of Log Home Living and 2 FREE gifts.
If I like it and decide to continue, I'll get 8 more issues (9 in all) for just $15.95, a savings of 65%! If for any reason I decide not to continue, I'll write "cancel" on the invoice and owe nothing. The FREE trial issue and 2 FREE gifts are mine to keep, no matter what.