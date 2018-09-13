5 Reasons to Own a Log Home

Photo Credit: Mosscreek/Erwin Loveland

Log home ownership is a decision born of passion, not necessarily of reason. You could live in any kind of house if you had to, but the longing for a log home has been burning in your soul, and you think you’re finally ready. There are a lot of good reasons why now is the perfect time to satisfy that urge, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top five:

1. Their beauty is unrivaled.

2. The engineering is better than ever.

3. There are so many new design options.

Until recently, the lines between log homes and other types of housing were clearly defined, and they didn’t intersect. Now, those lines not only cross, they are totally blurred. In what’s commonly referred to as “ hybrid ” or “mixed material” houses, logs are combined with timber-frame, stone, modular and conventional stick-frame construction to shatter the expected boundaries of what a log home should look like. The results are amazing.

4. The desire to embrace a natural, eco-friendly lifestyle.

5. It's the embodiment of a dream fulfilled.

A log home is so much more than a place to live, it's a desire to live a certain lifestyle. the typical log home buyer fantasizes about owning one for years before starting to make serious plans. And even once the decision to take the plunge has been made, most people spend one to three years collecting information, selecting a location, drafting a floor plan and choosing their team before breaking ground. When it’s done, a log home really is a dream come true.