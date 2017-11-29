4 Log Home Resorts and Rentals In Montana

Planning a trip to Montana? You'll want to stay in one of these log home resorts and rentals that are so nice, you'll never want to leave.
1. Whitefish Mountain Cabins
3864 Gelande St.
Whitefish, MT 59937
406-314-1090
whitefishmountaincabins.com
Offering the perfect mix of rustic logs and contemporary style, this intimate ski-in/ski-out getaway is within walking distance of iconic eateries and bustling nightlife. With all the trimmings of a 5-Star resort, staying in one of its tiny, well-appointed black-and-white cabins is an experience where comfort reigns and memories are made.