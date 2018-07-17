3 Ways to Conserve Water and Lower Your Bill

Written by
Suzanna Logan
1. Choose efficient plumbing fixtures
Ultra-efficient toilets
can conserve as much as five gallons per flush. A low-flow showerhead
can save up to five gallons per minute, and aerators can reduce usage by up to five gallons each day.
2. Go with a low-water landscape
Opt for drought-tolerant plants, then install high-efficiency irrigation systems, like drip emitters and low-flow sprinklers. Water according to need, rather than a timer, and only in the evening hours to keep evaporation to a minimum.
3. Adopt a water-wise lifestyle
Turning off the water while you brush your teeth, shave or wash dishes will save 2-3 gallons per minute, and shortening your shower by just two minutes can save 10 gallons!