🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. 3 Ways to Conserve Water and Lower Your Bill

3 Ways to Conserve Water and Lower Your Bill

The average American uses 25,300 gallons of water each year. Reducing your water usage will not only lower your monthly bill, it’s good for the planet. Heed these three simple but effective water-saving tips.

Written by Suzanna Logan
3 Ways to Conserve Water and Lower Your Bill


1. Choose efficient plumbing fixtures
Ultra-efficient toilets can conserve as much as five gallons per flush. A low-flow showerhead can save up to five gallons per minute, and aerators can reduce usage by up to five gallons each day.
 

2. Go with a low-water landscape
Opt for drought-tolerant plants, then install high-efficiency irrigation systems, like drip emitters and low-flow sprinklers. Water according to need, rather than a timer, and only in the evening hours to keep evaporation to a minimum.
 

3. Adopt a water-wise lifestyle
Turning off the water while you brush your teeth, shave or wash dishes will save 2-3 gallons per minute, and shortening your shower by just two minutes can save 10 gallons!

Reader Submitted: 9 Log Home Vacation Spots

Ditch Outdated Appliances to Save Energy

How to Choose The Right Log Home Builder

Artist Spotlight: The Iron Studio

Time is Your Ally: Why It's Smart to Wait to Build

Your Guide to Log Home Foundations