3 Approaches to Safeguard Your Log Home

There’s no mystery to making sure your log home looks great and performs its best. It’s pretty simple really — take care of it. Think of it in terms of keeping your body healthy: Eating right and exercising helps avoid problems, and over-the-counter medicine lets you take care of the little issues that arise yourself. But sometimes you need to call in a doctor for the big stuff. Log home maintenance is much the same. Our three approaches to maintenance and restoration will help you protect your log home’s health.

Approach 1: Avoidance

And be sure to orient your house so it’s shielded from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

Approach 2: DIY

To test, Charis Babcock with Colorado-based Sashco recommends a Q-tip test: Dip a swab in household bleach and apply it to the site of the discoloration. If the bleach takes it off immediately, the mold is on the surface and can be removed with a simple cleaning. If it comes off, but takes 30 to 60 seconds to do so, the mold likely has penetrated the stain, which requires more work — maybe even stain removal and reapplication by a professional. Again, basic maintenance (and choosing a log finish with a midewcide additive) will help keep these kinds of issues at bay.

Approach 3: Call in the Pros.

Even if you’re the most diehard do-it-yourselfer, there are some jobs best left to the professionals to ensure they’re done right. Stain removal via media blasting (using high-pressure glass, corncob, soda or other materials), chinking repair or replacement, mitigating severe mold/mildew growth, enclosing holes made by pests like woodpeckers or carpenter bees or log replacement or re-facing are all tasks that a true log home restoration professional will know exactly how to deal with. Their experience is invaluable.

Though it sounds simple enough, regular stain re-application (based on your stain/sealant manufacturer’s recommended schedule) also may be a job you’ll want a pro to handle. Some stains, especially ones that dry fast, can be tricky for an amateur to apply. A professional applicator will know how to prevent overlap marks, dark patches, drips and other stain missteps.