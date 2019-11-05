Join us and Coventry Log Homes for our upcoming webinar, "15 of Our Smartest Hacks for Small Log Homes" on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 8 PM EST.

Recent research shows that 48% of log home hopefuls are looking for a house under 2,000 square feet; 15% of them dream of a cabin under 1,200. But downsizing is no small feat. You can’t simply shrink a house and squeeze yourself into it. It takes a little thought (and more than a little planning) to get a small home that satisfies. In this webinar, we will give you the lowdown to getting a diminutive dream home in 1,500 square feet or less.

