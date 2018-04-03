🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Idea Gallery
  4. 11 Amazing Log Home Outdoor Fireplaces

11 Amazing Log Home Outdoor Fireplaces

These 11 amazing log home outdoor fireplaces will help you find inspiration for your own outdoor space.

Written by Samantha Trueheart

 

There's something so comforting about an outdoor fireplace. They look great on porches and patios where entertaining is easy and accessable, but also allow the space to feel intimate and cozy when you need to retreat. Log home outdoor fireplaces let you feel the breeze and enjoy being outside, but still having the comforts of a couch and the safety of a containable fire. Scroll through the slideshow to find inspiration for your future outdoor space.

 

This outdoor fireplace is perfect for all types of family fun.

Photo: Moss Creek

Outdoor-Space-1-Copyright-MossCreek_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 STRMDES-Tamarack_41_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 TOM-WEST-7363_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 Tomahawk3_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 AAH_160630-093226_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 ALS-1135a_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 Bierman_Home-2943-Edit_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 Completed-Cultured-Stone-Interior-Screened-Porch-Fireplace-Lodge-2838AL-(Zimmerman)-341_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 MC-4_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 NewEnergyWorks_2268_2018-04-03_15-45 Leuthold-10_2268_2018-04-03_15-45