Are you looking for a new project to tackle? Woodsmith Plans has hundreds of the best DIY woodworking project plans from Woodsmith, ShopNotes and Workbench magazines and by entering this giveaway, you have a chance to select any given plan for free! You will find furniture plans for every room in your home, plans for workbenches and shop storage, shop-made tools, easy-to-build gifts and more.This giveaway will open on July 1, 2019.