Win a Trip of a Lifetime!



Yellowstone National Park backpacking adventure for you and a guest.

Escape the crowded highways and venture into a pristine and stunningly scenic landscape with geysers, waterfalls, vast meadows systems, picturesque rivers and lakes, and abundant wildlife! Join our expert guides for an unforgettable trip that includes all gear and meals, as well as local transportation.

On this tour you will stay at historic Yellowstone National Park lodges, with one night at the famous and historic Old Faithful Inn, the world’s largest log structure, built with massive timber columns.

This is a three day tour for two. Trip includes for (2) guests; all gear, meals, local transportation and accommodations. Must be entered to win. Contest ends at midnight Eastern April 15, 2018. Couples can register individually, winner will be picked at random and notified by April 30, 2018.

Great Smoky Mountains backpacking adventure for you and a guest.

The ‘Smokies’ are an icon of Appalachian Mountain culture stretching back to the late 18th century when early settlers etched out homes in these stunning mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains’ magnificent forests, endless ridges, high peaks, cascades and waterfalls, wildlife, and clear mountain streams make it a hiker’s paradise.

On this tour you will stay at Dancing Bear Cabins – cozy, rustic but modern, and very comfortable accommodations in the heart of the Smoky Mountains.

