The 2017 Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design Winners

Each year, the National Association of Home Builders’ Building Systems Councils
(the umbrella under which the Log & Timber Homes Council falls) holds a competition to award the most innovative and best log home designs in the market today. The winners are recognized at the Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Home Design
, held during the Councils’ Building Systems Summit in the fall.
The 2017 competition was fierce, as there were scores of exceptional, imaginative homes competing for the top prize in their categories (many of which have been previously featured in Log Home Living). And though only a handful of manufacturers got to walk away with a trophy, because home plans
have gotten smarter and more creative than ever before, we all win.
May we present the winning log and timber entries, as well as the Homes of Distinction (the runners up) of the 2017 Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design.
1. Hearthstone Homes
Home of Distinction
(Timber Frame, 2001–3,000 SF): Boot Ranch Cottage
2. Southland Log Homes
Home of Distinction
(Log Home More than 4,001 SF): The Longleaf Lodge
3. Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes
Winner
(Log Home Less than 2,000 SF): The Bierman Log CabinHome of Distinction
(Log Home 2,001 – 3,000 SF): The Kortze Log Home
4. Rocky Mountain Homes
Winner
(Log Home: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Lost River
5. Real Log Homes (WHS Homes)
Home of Distinction
(Log Home: Less than 2,000 SF): North Pomfret, Vermont, Cabin
6. True North Log Homes
Winner
(Log Home: 2,001 – 3,000 SF): BlackstoneHome of Distinction
(Log Home: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Custom Sprucedale ResidenceWinner
(Log Home: More than 4,001 SF) Citadel PPK with Carriage House
7. PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes
Winner
(Timber Frame: 2,001 – 3,000 SF) Steamboat Springs ResidenceHome of Distinction
(Timber Frame: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Silver Valley ResidenceWinner
(Timber Frame: More than 4,001 SF) Georgetown Lake Residence