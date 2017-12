The 2017 Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design Winners

1. Hearthstone Homes

Each year, the National Association of Home Builders’ Building Systems Councils (the umbrella under which the Log & Timber Homes Council falls) holds a competition to award the most innovative and best log home designs in the market today. The winners are recognized at the J erry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Home Design , held during the Councils’ Building Systems Summit in the fall.The 2017 competition was fierce, as there were scores of exceptional, imaginative homes competing for the top prize in their categories (many of which have been previously featured in Log Home Living). And though only a handful of manufacturers got to walk away with a trophy, because home plans have gotten smarter and more creative than ever before, we all win.May we present the winning log and timber entries, as well as the Homes of Distinction (the runners up) of the 2017 Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design.

Home of Distinction

(Timber Frame, 2001–3,000 SF): Boot Ranch Cottage

2. Southland Log Homes

3. Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes

4. Rocky Mountain Homes

5. Real Log Homes (WHS Homes)

6. True North Log Homes

7. PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

(Log Home More than 4,001 SF): The Longleaf Lodge(Log Home Less than 2,000 SF): The Bierman Log Cabin(Log Home 2,001 – 3,000 SF): The Kortze Log HomeSee also Take a Look Inside This Fairy Tale Log Home Cottage (Log Home: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Lost River(Log Home: Less than 2,000 SF): North Pomfret, Vermont, Cabin(Log Home: 2,001 – 3,000 SF): Blackstone(Log Home: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Custom Sprucedale Residence(Log Home: More than 4,001 SF) Citadel PPK with Carriage House(Timber Frame: 2,001 – 3,000 SF) Steamboat Springs Residence(Timber Frame: 3,001 – 4,000 SF): Silver Valley Residence(Timber Frame: More than 4,001 SF) Georgetown Lake Residence