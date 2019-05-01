In honor of the last show of spring 2019 and summer being right around the corner, the Log & Timber Home Show is giving you the chance win a pair of show tickets to only the Smoky Mountain show in Sevierville, TN on June 7th - 9th, 2019.
You don't just have one chance to win; 10 lucky people will be selected at random. This giveaway ends on May 19th, 2019 at 12AM EST.
Fill out the form below to download to enter this summer show giveaway.
By submitting this form, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service
and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy
. In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.