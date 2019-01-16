Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to a Spring 2019 Log & Timber Home Show!



Fill out the form below for your chance to win.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy . In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.



Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. ELIGIBILITY: The Log and Timber Home Show giveaway is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members and members of the same household, whether or not related) of Active Interest Media and The Log & Timber Home Show, and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies and persons associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize.



WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winners be will be chosen at random on February 18, 2019. Winners will be notified via email.