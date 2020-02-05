Should You Build Your Home Yourself or Hire a Pro?



Photo by Skitterphoto / Pexels

There are three basic avenues for building your log or timber home: You can hire a professional builder/general contractor, act as your own GC or tackle construction yourself. The decision needs to be made based on how much time and money you have available, as well as an honest evaluation of your level of ability and motivation. But even if you believe you have the time and talent to build your log or timber home yourself, local building officials — or even your lender — may feel differently. Let’s explore the options.

Option 1 - Hire a Professional

Option 2 - Be Your Own General Contractor

Option 3 - Serve as an Owner-Builder

Despite the obstacles, there’s something to be said for the satisfaction you can get from building your home with your own two hands. Plus, there’s money to be saved here, if you know what you’re doing. If you’re inexperienced, correcting mistakes can add expenses that you wouldn’t have otherwise incurred. Just weigh the pros against the cons and know what you’re getting into.

Whether you’ll be hiring a contractor or serving as an owner-GC or an owner-builder. The sooner you decide exactly which path you want to follow, the quicker you’ll be able to make that dream home a reality.