Ranch with a View: Floor Plan

After years of escaping the cold mid-western winters by fleeing to Florida, retirees Bill and Lisa Spencer decided it was time to revisit their dream of owning a log home.
Their wooded, waterfront site on Michigan’s Dodge Lake — where Lisa had vacationed as a child — was the perfect spot.
Why a log home: “I always wanted to build a log or timber home,” Lisa says. The couple attended log home shows in the Chicago area to gather ideas and meet providers. Most important features: Views of the lake were at the top of the Spencers’ must-have list for their home. The design needed to work with the sloping site and provide guest rooms for their adult children when they visited.
The Spencers worked with the staff at nearby Hiawatha Log Homes in Munising, to create a ranch-style house with a walkout lower level. They modified one of Hiawatha’s existing plans to more closely fit their needs.
A prow-front provides expansive views of the lake, and one-level living makes perfect sense for a retirement retreat. A garage set at an angle gives the home curb appeal from the winding driveway.
Building on the water is a dream for many would-be log home owners, but it can present challenges. If you plan to buy or build a home on a waterfront site, here are just a few factors to keep in mind:
Square Footage: 5,000
Bedrooms: 4 | Bathrooms: 4
