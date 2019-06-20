Got Questions About Log Homes?

On Tuesday, July 16, at 3 p.m. EST, Ken Sekley, president of Southland Log Homes will be answering any and all questions you may have about building a log home. This Reddit Ask Me Anything is an opportunity to learn more about log-home building directly. Here’s the link
and some questions folks typircally have:
- Which type of wood species should you use?
- What's included in a log-home kit or package?
- What is the energy efficiency ans sustainability of log homes?
- How long does it take to build a log home?
Join this Reddit Ask Me Anything.