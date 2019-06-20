🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Got Questions About Log Homes?

Got Questions About Log Homes?



On Tuesday, July 16, at 3 p.m. EST, Ken Sekley, president of Southland Log Homes will be answering any and all questions you may have about building a log home. This Reddit Ask Me Anything is an opportunity to learn more about log-home building directly.

Here’s the link and some questions folks typircally have:

  • Which type of wood species should you use?
  • What's included in a log-home kit or package?
  • What is the energy efficiency ans sustainability of log homes?
  • How long does it take to build a log home?

Join this Reddit Ask Me Anything.



QUIZ: What's Your Dream Custom Home?

Designing an Open, Spacious Floor Plan

Making a Luxury Log Home on a Budget

National Log Homes Month Sponsors

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Moving to a Log C...

What You Need to Know About Remote Building Sites