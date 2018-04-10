Coventry Log Home Giveaway

Log Home Living is partnering with Coventry Log Homes to bring you National Log Homes Month 2018 -- a celebration of our nation's love affair with log cabins.
Our partners at Coventry Log Homes want to help you turn your dream into a reality by giving away a log home! Yes, you read that correctly! This is your chance to win your very own log home!
Coventry Log Homes will award one winner a voucher valued at $68,750
.
If you would like to purchase a product that is worth more than voucher amount, you will be responsible to pay for the difference. If the voucher is worth more than purchase amount of the product, the difference will not be refunded and cannot be applied to a future order.
Learn more about the 6x8 Complete Swiftwater Home Package
(pictured above). For additional information on log home package details, click here
.
Register now by completing the form below.