Log Home Road Trip: Minnesota

If you’re searching for inspiration for your own log home, a tour around The North Star State may be in order — and we have some great stops for you along the way.
5185 Meadville St.
Excelsior, MN 55331
952-474-5951
Founded in 1940 and billed as the Northwest’s “first professional theater,” the Old Log has a storied history in the Twin Cities region. The original stage was housed in a log stable that still stands on the property, and, in its first season, showed 13 plays in 13 weeks. A new theater was built in the 1960s and has been a key player in the area’s fine arts scene ever since. If you’re planning to take in a show on your Road Trip, make it a date night with a stop at the Cast & Cru restaurant located right on the grounds.
9726 Scandia Trail N.
Forest Lake, MN 55025
651-433-5646
A charming log setting and a humorous menu are hallmarks of this Forest Lake eatery. To start, try the “fungus humongous,” or “totchos” (tater-tot nachos) then move on to a “log jammer” — their take on a prime rib au jus — or “grizzly chicken” sandwiches. And no trip to the upper Midwest is complete without an order of battered, deep fried cheese curds. The friendly staff will help quell your appetite along your route.
5700 W. Highway 61, Lutsen, MN 55612
800-258-8736
Minnesota has a Scandinavian lineage that’s nearly as long a fjord. At Lutsen Resort, you can feel a part of that heritage. Founded in 1885 by Swedish immigrant Charles Axel Nelson on Lake Superior’s North Shore, Lutsen has been receiving weary travelers into its warm embrace even when it was a private residence. Today, these welcoming arms have extended to include a large lodge, cliff-side townhomes and individual log cabin rentals with exquisite views of the glassy water. An onsite Activities Department can help you round out your stay with fly-fishing tutorials, stand-up paddleboard lessons, guided kayak tours or even yoga on the beach.
5228 Hwy. 53,
Orr, MN 55771
218-757-3108
A 36-year tradition of onsite engineering and fabrication, combined with locally sourced materials, allows the friendly staff at Voyageur Log Homes to answer all of your questions about the log home production process. The team may use red and white pine that’s harvested within a 200-mile radius of their mill, but they can deliver their homes worldwide. Drop by to see them (and their model) Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or by appointment.