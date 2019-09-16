Log Home Road Trip: Minnesota

Dodges Log Lodges

5852 North Shore Dr., Duluth, MN 55804

855-236-3437

dodgeslog.com



Also dotting the granite shoreline of Lake Superior is the cluster of cute log cabins known as Dodges Log Lodges. Six authentic log cabins that can sleep between four to six guests, all offering breathtaking views (an autumn visit is an exceptional treat), are available to rent. From hiking and sightseeing to campfires and naps, host Daniel Watkins says the level of your activity at Dodges is entirely up to you. Whatever you choose to do during the day, each night you’ll retreat to the serenity of your own private log getaway.



