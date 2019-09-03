Metallic Decor Made for Log Homes

Sum of Its Parts
Four tear-drop-shaped iron parts of the Tilly coffee table come together to form a monumental presence, or pare them off and use them separately. The stands shine in an antique brass finish and echo the curve of round logs. safavieh.com, 866-422-9070
You’re Soaking in It
Artisan-crafted in recycled copper, Native Trails’ Santorini tub could be the star of your master bath. Hand-hammered by master coppersmiths, the tub features graceful lines and a pedestal base. nativetrailshome.com, 800-786-0862
Cushion Couture
Not ready to commit to heavy metal? Try metallic accents like in these three throw pillows from Wayfair. Look for gold-beaded embroidery, silver mixed with horsehair or the sheen of gunmetal leather. wayfair.com, 877-929-3247
Creature Feature
A gilded fox looks up — his attention fixed on the bumble bee finial that rests on top of this whimsical lamp. Perfect for your bedside or end table, the lamp features a golden finished base that emits a soft glow. Shade included. anthropologie.com, 800-309-2500
Handy Helpers
Pottery Barn’s polished nickel bath accessories shine bright and work hard. The set includes a toothbrush holder, tumbler, lidded canister, tray, tissue box holder and waste basket, all in textured stainless steel. potterybarn.com, 888-779-5176
Root and Branch
The Golden Branch fireplace screen from Horchow mixes organic shapes with a gilt finish in a fresh, modern way. Handcrafted of iron and hand-painted, the screen adds a delicate sculptural quality to a log home hearth. For decorative use or use with gas logs only. horchow.com, 877-944-9888