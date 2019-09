Metallic Decor Made for Log Homes

Sum of Its Parts

You’re Soaking in It

Cushion Couture

Not ready to commit to heavy metal? Try metallic accents like in these three throw pillows from Wayfair. Look for gold-beaded embroidery, silver mixed with horsehair or the sheen of gunmetal leather. wayfair.com , 877-929-3247

Creature Feature

A gilded fox looks up — his attention fixed on the bumble bee finial that rests on top of this whimsical lamp. Perfect for your bedside or end table, the lamp features a golden finished base that emits a soft glow. Shade included. anthropologie.com , 800-309-2500

Handy Helpers

Root and Branch

Four tear-drop-shaped iron parts of the Tilly coffee table come together to form a monumental presence, or pare them off and use them separately. The stands shine in an antique brass finish and echo the curve of round logs. safavieh.com , 866-422-9070Artisan-crafted in recycled copper, Native Trails’ Santorini tub could be the star of your master bath. Hand-hammered by master coppersmiths, the tub features graceful lines and a pedestal base. nativetrailshome.com , 800-786-0862Pottery Barn’s polished nickel bath accessories shine bright and work hard. The set includes a toothbrush holder, tumbler, lidded canister, tray, tissue box holder and waste basket, all in textured stainless steel. potterybarn.com , 888-779-5176The Golden Branch fireplace screen from Horchow mixes organic shapes with a gilt finish in a fresh, modern way. Handcrafted of iron and hand-painted, the screen adds a delicate sculptural quality to a log home hearth. For decorative use or use with gas logs only. horchow.com , 877-944-9888