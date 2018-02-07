Log Home Decor: 3 Mounted Moose Head Companies

We can all name our classic cabin accessories: Adirondack chair, enamelware coffee pot, camp blanket and wood stove. But what about the moose head on the wall? Assuming you’d rather buy your trophy already mounted than go hunting or drive around Maine hoping to eventually hit a moose with your car (or vice-versa), here are some outfits that can complete your log home decor
.
1. Bill’s Bear Rugs & Taxidermy
Bill’s Bear Rugs & Taxidermy, located in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, customizes each moose mount according to its location and the measurements of the mount area “so that it becomes an enhancement to the room rather than an overpowering feature.” The mounts are processed at, or near, the point of harvest. They have excellent bells (beards) and removable antlers for shipping and storage convenience. billsbearrugs.com
2. Colorado’s The Mad Moose
Colorado's The Mad Moose specializes in mountain-lodge furnishings. It works with several North American taxidermists to deliver Alaskan moose head mounts. madmoose.com
3. Cardboard Safari
If you’re shy about hanging a real moose head, consider replicas and novelty substitutes. Animal-friendly Fred Moose busts (shown at top) are laser-cut from recyclable cardboard for precision fit and easy assembly using slotted construction. They come in brown or can be decorated with paint, glitter, ornaments or other craft materials to celebrate the animal. Available in small, medium and large sizes, they’re priced starting at $10.79. Also available: cardboard deer, bison and elephant heads. cardboardsafari.com