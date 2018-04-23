🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Log and Timber University: Building Your Dream Home

Log and Timber University: Building Your Dream Home

Learn about the log home construction process and avoid the common pitfalls that occur during this phase.




Building Your Dream Home with Log Home Living

This course will help you move through one of the most frightening parts of the log or timber home journey – the construction stage. We’ll help you choose the right supplier and builder for you and your family. The Log & Timber University Course #3: Building Your Dream Home will educate you on topics from finding a contractor and a sub-contractor, to properly dealing with log settling and avoiding common pitfalls. Discover all the questions you need to ask before you build what to expect during the construction phase.

Enroll today!