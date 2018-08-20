Special Labor Day Giveaway



Log Home Living and The Log & Timber Home Show want to offer you the chance to win a pair of tickets to a Log & Timber Home Show in a city near you in honor of the Labor Day Holiday!

Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win.

Register for a chance to attend a Log & Timber Home Show and get steps closer to making your dream home a reality.The Log & Timber Home Show is a unique opportunity for you to gather information for your dream home project. Meet with experienced log and timber home companies and builders, bring your plans and ideas and share them with designers and architects, and attend FREE informative workshops scheduled throughout the show hours! Everything you need to plan, design, build and decorate your dream home is at The Log & Timber Home Show.Terms: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. ELIGIBILITY: The Log and Timber Home Show and Log Home Living Labor Day giveaway is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions. Employees, officers, and directors (including immediate family members and members of the same household, whether or not related) of The Log and Timber Home Show and Log Home Living, and each of their respective parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, licensees, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers and advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies and persons associated with the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate or win a prize.WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner be will be chosen at random on September 5, 2018. Winners will be notified via email.