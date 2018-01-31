Log Home Living Internships

Photography by Heidi Long

WEB EDITORIAL INTERNSHIP

The Home Group at Active Interest Media is currently seeking a Web Intern for the Fall, Spring and Summer.

NOTE: YOU MUST BE ABLE TO RECEIVE CLASS CREDIT TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS INTERNSHIP. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU CANNOT RECEIVE COLLEGE CREDIT.

Log Home Living, Timber Home Living and Cabin Life seeks an enthusiastic student intern to join its web team for 20 hours per week (scheduling flexible), in our Boulder, Colorado office (remote negotiable). The ideal candidate will be a creative, detail-oriented journalism student with experience in web production and writing. A three-month commitment is required. This internship is offered in fall, spring and summer.

Web Editoiral Intern Responsibilities:

Write and produce original web content for Loghome.com, Cabinlife.com and Timberhomeliving.com

Optimize web pages for SEO

Import magazine content into CMS

Create and optimize images

Skills and Qualifications:

Must be detail-oriented and able to work in fast paced environment

Must be able to work independently

Have a working knowledge of CMS platforms (Django and Wordpress), Photoshop, InDesign



Contact:

Please send a cover letter, two writing clips and a resume to Samantha Trueheart (strueheart@aimmedia.com).



SOCIAL MEDIA INTERNSHIP

The Home Group at Active Interest Media is currently seeking a Social Media Intern for the Fall, Spring and Summer.

NOTE: YOU MUST BE ABLE TO RECEIVE CLASS CREDIT TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS INTERNSHIP. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU CANNOT RECEIVE COLLEGE CREDIT.

Log Home Living, Timber Home Living and Cabin Life seeks an enthusiastic student intern to join its web team for 20 hours per week (scheduling flexible), in our Boulder, Colorado office (remote negotiable). The ideal candidate will be a creative, detail-oriented journalism, marketing or public relations student with experience in social media management. A three-month commitment is required. This internship is offered in fall, spring and summer.

Social Media Intern Responsibilities:

Help manage a social calendar for Loghome.com, Cabinlife.com and Timberhomeliving.com

Stay current on social media trends

Assist marketing team with social media requests

Create social media graphics

Create videos for social and the website



Skills and Qualifications:

Must be detail-oriented and able to work in fast paced environment

Must be able to work independently

Have a working knowledge of Hootsuite, Canva, and all social media platforms

Video production knowledge a plus

Contact:

Please send a cover letter, two writing clips and a resume to Samantha Trueheart (strueheart@aimmedia.com).

