🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Design
  5. Non-Log Components
  6. Lighting
  7. Interior Lighting: The Importance of Light Temperature in a Log Home

Interior Lighting: The Importance of Light Temperature in a Log Home

Light temperature in your log home is an important factor to consider during the construction process because of the color of the lights. Learn about a softer, yellow light option or a brighter, white light.


Building Your Dream Home with Log Home Living

This course will help you move through one of the most frightening parts of the log or timber home journey – the construction stage. We’ll help you choose the right supplier and builder for you and your family. The Log & Timber University Course #3: Building Your Dream Home will educate you on topics from finding a contractor and a sub-contractor, to properly dealing with log settling and avoiding common pitfalls. Discover all the questions you need to ask before you build what to expect during the construction phase.

Enroll today!