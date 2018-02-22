How to Build an Ageless Home

Written by
Valerie Jurik-Henry
After 30-plus years of working in housing and healthcare, it was clear to me that something needed to be done about the way we approach residential floor plan
design. Many homes just aren’t functional for a rising percentage of the population, especially as we grow older. To rethink our needs, both now and in the future, would mean changing our entire thought process on houses, how we see them and how we need to lay them out so we can spend the rest of our lives in our homes, if we choose.
From the moment we’re born to the day we take our last breath, we are aging. So The Ageless HomeTM is a name I use to describe a house that ages with you, no matter how old you are. It’s smart home design and product selection, that works for everyone, all the time — the first time. In this new column, I will share with you my observations on home design that works, along with products and tips that will make your log home your forever home.
Let’s kick it off with what’s probably the most basic principle: Locate all essential rooms on the main level. This includes a master bed
- room/bath and laundry. If for any reason you could not access the upstairs or down, your way of living won’t alter. Sometimes we don’t see the need for this feature when we build our homes, but I promise you, it’s a gift when you realize one day, that it just made your life easier.See also 27 Floor Plan Tweaks for Your Log Home ABOUT OUR AUTHOR
Not only is Valerie an expert and highly sought consultant/lecturer on Ageless Design, she’s also a log home owner. Each month, she’ll share her quick tips to creating a home that’s perfect for you, no matter your age or ability.See also Timeless Treasure: A Vintage Log Home in Georgia