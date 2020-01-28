Designing a Floor Plan for a Rental Cabin



Photo: Allen Mowery, Courtesy Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes Photo: Allen Mowery, Courtesy Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes

Plan Details Square Footage: 5,000

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 4.5



In the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania, near Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural masterpiece, Fallingwater, and an array of area ski slopes, Keith and Patty Sacchini saw an opportunity to enjoy the mountains they love while capitalizing on the area’s growing popularity.

The Lowdown

The Inside Scoop

If you’re building to rent, these tips can make your property both personal and practical:

Pack it in. To fit as many beds as possible into one room, the Sacchinis had a carpenter build custom bunkbeds with a “center step” which makes it easier to climb up and change sheets. “Each bunk has its own light and a USB port,” says Keith. “It’s pretty slick.”

Private space. When designing to rent, you want each bedroom to have a clearly defined bathroom. A public bathroom is only needed in the presence of shared spaces.

Integrate options. If you’re looking to accommodate large groups, incorporating separate living areas is never a bad idea. “In the basement,” says Lynda, “We roughed-out space for a separate kitchenette and bathroom.” The decision allows the lower level to be self-sufficient, should the need arise.