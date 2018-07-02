Log Homes Month Extra Giveaways

In honor of July's National Log Homes Month, Log Home Living is offering extra giveaways!
|
Print Subscription Giveaway:Enter to be one of the 5 lucky people to recieve a year-long print subcription for Log Home Living Magazine.
|
Online Education Course Giveaway:By entering the Online Education Course Giveaway, you have the chance to pick any course from Creative Home Classes.
|
Log and Timber Home Show Tickets Giveaway:Enter for your chance to win a FREE pair of tickets to a Log and Timber Home Show in a city near you.
|
Couple Ticket Giveaway ($129 value) for the Log and Timber In-Person University:Enter for your chance to win the Couple Ticket Giveaway for an in-person University at a Log and Timber Home Show nearest to you..