Log Homes Month Extra Giveaways

In honor of July's National Log Homes Month, Log Home Living is offering extra giveaways!

Extra_giveaways_701_2018-07-02_12-11



In honor of National Log Homes Month, Log Home Living wants to continue the celebration by offering extra giveaways through the month of July.

Whether you are a log home admirer, a current owner needing somewhere to turn to for design and decor ideas, or if you are in the market for a new log home, there is a giveaway for you!

By entering any of the sweepstakes below, you agree to receive email communication and special offers from Log Home Living.

Register for a chance to win one of the many giveaways offered below:

 
Print Subscription Giveaway:
Enter to be one of the 5 lucky people to recieve a year-long print subcription for Log Home Living Magazine.
Online Education Course Giveaway:
By entering the Online Education Course Giveaway, you have the chance to pick any course from Creative Home Classes.
Log and Timber Home Show Tickets Giveaway:
Enter for your chance to win a FREE pair of tickets to a Log and Timber Home Show in a city near you.
Couple Ticket Giveaway ($129 value) for the Log and Timber In-Person University:
Enter for your chance to win the Couple Ticket Giveaway for an in-person University at a Log and Timber Home Show nearest to you..



Registration for the extra giveaways will close on July 31 at 12 am Eastern and winners will be notified via email.

