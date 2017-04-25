Energy Efficiency 101: Innovative Homebuilding Techniques

Watch this video to learn the basics of how to create a home with energy efficient designs that will save you money and decrease your footprint.
The recent hype about energy efficiency may have you wondering what home-building techniques are available to help you save money and increase your home's natural functionality. This video will discuss three important factors to consider when designing your new home: location, orientation, and footprint.
Learn the basics of how foundational designs influence energy efficiency and cost in this educational video, Energy Efficiency 101.
Yes! Please send me a FREE trial issue of Log Home Living and 2 FREE gifts.
If I like it and decide to continue, I'll get 8 more issues (9 in all) for just $15.95, a savings of 65%! If for any reason I decide not to continue, I'll write "cancel" on the invoice and owe nothing. The FREE trial issue and 2 FREE gifts are mine to keep, no matter what.