Everyone who’s building a log home is eager for one thing — move-in day! The faster you can get there, the better. Eagle Panel Systems has a roofing solution that can help shave time (and some labor costs) off of your log home build: IntegrooveTM tongue-and-groove laminated structural insulated panels.

You’ve likely heard of T&G , as well as SIPs, so what’s so special about these? Eagle Panel brings the two together into one highly efficient system. White pine tongue-and-groove is pre-finished (a clear coat is standard, but tinted stain is an option), which is then pre-applied to the SIPs; so as your roof goes in, it’s already looks amazing. Each panel is 4 feet wide and up to 24 feet long, which gives you 96 square feet of framed, sheathed, insulated (up to R-49) and finished roof/ceiling that can be set in 15 to 20 minutes — all in one step — getting you fully under roof in days as opposed to weeks. It also handles snow loads in some of the toughest conditions in North America.