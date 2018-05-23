DIY A Classic Flag Case

There’s no better time than Independence Day to commemorate a loved one’s service to the United States of America. Build this classic flag display case to honor them.
In partnership with our sister publication, Woodsmith, we will share fun and functional DIY projects for both the beginner and the advanced woodworker — something you can point to when friends and family are over and proudly declare: “I made that!”
Complete the form below and download the Classic Flag Case plan from Woodsmith PLUS you'll receive Log Home Living's weekly editorial newsletter.