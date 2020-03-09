Designing a Home for a Couple or a Crowd

Having plenty of space to share with family and friends, old and new, was the inspiration behind this charitable couple’s expansive log and timber hybrid.
At more than 11,000 square feet, it’s no secret that Jim and Susie have a big house. And, if you spend more than a few minutes with the couple, you’ll quickly find out they’ve got big hearts to match.
In this free article, read about why this couple’s desire to share their blessings with others is, in a nutshell, was what prompted them to build their spectacular eight-bedroom getaway on the shores of the same sandy-bottomed, spring-fed lake where, for two decades, they’d spent weekends, summer vacations and holiday breaks with their own children.
Fill out the form below to download this couple's story and to see their spectacular home.
This home tour is sponsored by Wisconsin Log Homes.