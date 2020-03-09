Designing a Home for a Couple or a Crowd

At more than 11,000 square feet, it’s no secret that Jim and Susie have a big house. And, if you spend more than a few minutes with the couple, you’ll quickly find out they’ve got big hearts to match.

In this free article, read about why this couple’s desire to share their blessings with others is, in a nutshell, was what prompted them to build their spectacular eight-bedroom getaway on the shores of the same sandy-bottomed, spring-fed lake where, for two decades, they’d spent weekends, summer vacations and holiday breaks with their own children.

Fill out the form below to download this couple's story and to see their spectacular home.

By submitting this form, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy . In addition, I understand that my personal information will be shared with any sponsor(s) of the resource, so they can contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.

This home tour is sponsored by Wisconsin Log Homes.