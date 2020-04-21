Containers for Edible Gardens of Any Size

Log homes are a natural fit for homesteads, there's no denying that. But, if you're not quite ready to wake up with the rooster, these containers prove you can still grow your own greens in any space, no matter the size. See how even the smallest of spaces can benefit from an edible container garden:

1. All you need is a countertop:

Get it here: amazon.com This clever countertop device removes all possible errors from the equation: not enough sunlight, not enough space, not the right season.

2. If you've got a free windowsill:

These containers boast both form and function. They not only bring a touch of country charm to your kitchen window, but also feature smart design with all-important drainiage holes underneath–an all-too-often neglected feature of decorative planters! Get it here: amazon.com

3. If you don't have floor space to spare:

Get it here: homedepot.com

Hanging planters are the quickest way to add equal parts curb appeal and cheer to your space. There's a reason they're a staple of every Southern porch.

4. All you need is a petite patio:

Get it here: amazon.com

This stacked and compact planter not only makes a statement with its cheery color, it can grow a variety of options, from strawberries to herbs.

5. Flank the entryway:

Get it here: wayfair.com Whether your style is rustic or modern, make a statement with large containers on either side of the front door that welcome guests with fresh mint, basil, or other aromatics. Better yet, if you have a door off the kitchen, plant there for easy access!

6. If you have a palatial porch:

Get it here: amazon.com If you've got room to spare in your outdoor living space, try a trio of planters that not only make a statement but also give you a little extra space to grow.

7. Farm in a box:

Get it here: wayfair.com This smart garden solution takes up minimal ground space, but also boasts the added bonus of negating the ups and downs of in-the-ground gardening.

8. Grow a small grocery:

This raised garden bed checks all the boxes for a succesful start to growing your own edible garden: built from rough-cut cedar, the box is naturally rot- and insect- resistant.