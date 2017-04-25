This video outlines 6 helpful tips to guide you through the process of choosing a log company for your home by defining how companies are valued.
Photo courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes
Differences between log home companies go beyond the look of their homes, and as a prospective buyer you face the challenge of comparing various companies' strengths and weaknesses.
This video discusses everything from company philosophies to the importance of deadline guarantees so that you walk away with the ability to choose the best log company for you. Tune in and enjoy the video, Choosing a Log Company.
