Learn how to choose corners and profiles for your log home in this free video.
Photo courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes
This video will provide you with everything you need to know about corners for your log home. The corners you choose will definitely set the tone for your home's overall look, so it is crucial to understand the different construction methods and how they affect your home's style, stability, and structure.
Gain valuable insight from a log home expert about the details of various corner systems in the video, Choosing Corners for Your Log Home.
