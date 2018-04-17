Charming + Chic Log and Timber Frame Kitchens

Without a doubt, the kitchen is the hub of any home. From timeless antique to farmhouse chic, feast your eyes on our readers' favorite log and timber home kitchens.
StoneMill Log and Timber Homes
This small-but-highly-functional log home kitchen has history. Set against a backdrop of square-hewn logs with chinking, the cabinetry came from an old Mexican market, while the flooring consists of scraps of wood fashioned into a pseudo-parquet design. Polished pine tops the counters, providing ample workspace that’s as durable as it is beautiful. A vintage stove is the cherry on top.