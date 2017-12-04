Each year the National Association of Home Builders’
(NAHB) Building Systems Councils
(BSC) hosts the Building Systems Summit — a gathering of the leading log/timber, modular, panelized and concrete home manufacturers and builders, as well as suppliers to those industries. In addition to exchanging ideas, discussing issues that impact this segment of home construction and learning new business strategies, the group recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the industry, and at the 2017 meeting held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, True North Log Homes received the BSC’s inaugural “Manufacturer of the Year” award.
"Considering the company received the 2017 NAHB Global Innovation Award, as well as the industry leadership displayed by Rob Wrightman, True North was an obvious choice in a crowded field of contenders for the Building Systems Councils' first ever award," says Devin Perry, the BSC's acting director.
“Since 1986, True North has been one of the leaders in log home technology and construction
,” says company owner and president Rob Wrightman. “My family has worked hard over the past 32 years to create innovative log homes, and to be acknowledged by our peers for this effort is satisfying and humbling. It’s like taking home an Oscar for the Academy Awards of Home Building.”
