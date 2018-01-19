Build Your Dream Home with Log & Timber Online University
Learn everything you need to know about building your dream log and timber home.
Stop Dreaming. Start Living! Purchase this collection for only $149! Course #1, Planning Your Dream Home, presents the basics of the log and timber home industry and how it operates, how to find the perfect land for your dream home, how to determine your budget and how to select a lender. Course #2, Dream & Design, undergoes how to decipher floor plans for your perfect home’s layout, room by room considerations and money saving tips. This course will ensure you make great decisions and avoid common design errors.