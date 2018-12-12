Save the date and join the Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes on April 6th & 7th, 2019.
Join some of north Georgia's most highly skilled craftsman as they showcase some of their most unique and upscale home designs.
Tour beautiful homes during the 2019 Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes. The Parade will highlight 20 custom homes built by local builders in the magnificent Blue Ridge Mountains.
During this event, you will have the opportunity to literally step inside dream homes and get a glimpse of mountain living at its finest. Spring is not that far away and neight is the inaugural Blue Ridge Mountain Parade of Homes! For more information, please visit Blue Ridge Mountains Parade of Homes
.