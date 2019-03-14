The Appliance That's So Popular There's a Waitlist



Photo: Big Chill

Did you ever hear of an appliance so popular there’s a waitlist to order one? Well, you have now. Vintage styling goes high tech with Big Chill’s super-efficient refrigerator that has the classic icebox look of days of yore with all the modern amenities — a perfect combination for a log home kitchen.

The latest in the “Classic” line of appliances from the manufacturer, the refrigerator comes in five brilliant colors and three hardware options that match its stoves and hoods for total kitchen coordination.

The Specs:

• 22.3 cubic feet capacity

• French doors

• Slide-out upper freezer basket

• Internal water dispenser / ice maker

• Stunning interior LED lighting

• Energy-Star rated

• Designed and made in the U.S.A.

• Introductory price: $4,795

To learn more (and get on the coveted list), visit: bigchill.com/classic-fridge

