American Rustic

by Chase Reynolds Ewald Buy here.

Author Chase Reynolds Ewald and photographer Audrey Hall take us down long country roads and mountain paths to some of the most picturesque log, timber and hybrid homes in the U.S.



Eclectic Country by Mary Emmerling Buy here.

Mary Emmerling knows her way around a flea market, and in this book, she takes us to one of the biggest: Round Top, Texas. Where some folks see junk, Mary sees treasure, effortlessly pulling her finds together in a casual-yet-polished way.



Historic Log Cabins: Past & Present by Tommi Jamison and Tina Skinner Buy here.

From the earliest rudimentary settlers’ cabins to the gorgeous technologically advanced log homes of today, the authors take us on a picturesque journey of the way log homes have left their legacy on housing.



Cabin Living by The Editors of Cabin Living Buy here.

Whether you’re dreaming of owing your own cozy cabin in the woods are you are already living the cabin life, this anthology showcases hundreds of vibrant photos, inspiring stories and smart design ideas from cabin-dwellers across the country.



Vintage Cottages by Molly Hyde English Buy here.

Vintage Cottages reads more like a collection of short stories than a home-and-garden book — perfect for a Sunday morning cuddled up in your favorite chair with a cup of coffee. Prepare to be as entertained as you are inspired.



Wood Houses: From Log Cabins to Beach Houses by Judith Miller Buy here.

Think of this title as one part history lesson, one part design guide and one part decorating seminar all artfully combined into an exquisite coffee-table style book.



Cabin Style by Chase Reynolds Ewald Buy here.

Fifteen homes ranging from a quaint Arkansas cabin to a modern-rustic chalet are artfully photographed and carefully chronicled, showcasing the diversity of log, timber and stone house design.



Hand Hewn by Jack Sobon Buy here.

Starting to run out of things to clean during social distancing? Check out eight of our favorite rustic home-inspired books (all available online — no human interaction required).