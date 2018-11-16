Be an Eco-Hero: Go Green



For some log home owners, having an efficient, environmentally responsible log home goes beyond simple acts like turning down the thermostat and recycling. The construction of a new home represents a significant opportunity to be kind to the environment and reduce your energy bills. To build “green,” you’ll need to keep your eye on both the big picture and the details. Decisions you make will impact both the short term and long run. In general, a green home should follow these four tips:





1. Use as little energy and water as possible. Opt for off-the-grid power, like wind-turbine, solar or geothermal energy options and install a water catchment system to harvest rainwater.





2. Disrupt the eco-system of its site as little as possible. This means conscientious clearing of your building lot, preventing runoff and not allowing jobsite trash to remain or be inadvertently buried in the ground.





3. Be designed and built to last as long as possible. In our disposable society, it’s a novelty to ensure something has staying power. Proper siting, design and regular upkeep can make a log home last for generations.





4. Incorporate finishing components that are responsibly made from renewable resources or salvaged/recycled materials.

This article is sponsored by Katahdin Cedar Log Homes.

