  3. Vote Now: The Best Log and Timber Homes of 2020

Vote Now: The Best Log and Timber Homes of 2020

What are the best log & timber homes of the year? You decide!

 
It's time for our 2020 Readers' Choice Best Log & Timber Homes contest! To participate, visit the contest page and peruse the various entries and categories, and vote for your favorite by clicking “Place Vote” on either the contest page or the submission gallery page.
 
Here are a few things to note.
·      You can vote for more than one project within a category, but you can only vote for an individual project once
·      You can retract your vote by simply clicking the vote button again
 
Voting takes place February 3-14, and winners will be announced in our “Best Log and Timber Homes of the Year” issue, out May 5. 
 

VOTE HERE